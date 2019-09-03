DeSclafani (9-8) allowed four runs on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts across seven innings while taking a loss against the Phillies on Monday.

A lot of things went well for DeSclafani in this one, but the same thing continues to plague him -- home runs. DeSclafani has allowed fewer long balls lately, but he's still tossed up a career-high 27 homers and owns a 1.7 HR/9 this year. If it wasn't for all the long balls, DeSclafani would possess a much higher fantasy ceiling. Instead, he is 9-8 with a 4.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 147 strikeouts in 142.2 innings this season. DeSclafani will face the Diamondbacks at home in his next start Sunday.