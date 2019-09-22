DeSclafani allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with one walk and seven strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Mets on Saturday.

The right-hander struggled with tossing up homers early this season, but he's solved that problem lately and been pitching much better. He's allowed only three home runs over his last six outings, which has resulted in a 2.08 ERA during that stretch. Overall, DeSclafani is 9-9 with a 3.84 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 162 strikeouts in 161.2 innings this season. He will make his last start of the year at the Pirates on Friday.