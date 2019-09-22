Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Yields two runs in no-decision
DeSclafani allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with one walk and seven strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Mets on Saturday.
The right-hander struggled with tossing up homers early this season, but he's solved that problem lately and been pitching much better. He's allowed only three home runs over his last six outings, which has resulted in a 2.08 ERA during that stretch. Overall, DeSclafani is 9-9 with a 3.84 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 162 strikeouts in 161.2 innings this season. He will make his last start of the year at the Pirates on Friday.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Unfortunate loss Saturday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Yields two homers in defeat•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Blanks Marlins for ninth win•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Yields one run in no-decision•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Beats Cardinals for eighth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...