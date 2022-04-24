Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Garcia has taken over as the Reds' primary catcher following Tyler Stephenson's (concussion) placement on the 7-day injured list Wednesday, but the former will give way to Mark Kolozsvary behind the dish Sunday due to the quick turnaround for the series finale. According to Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer, manager David Bell said Sunday that Stephenson may not be ready to return from the IL for the rest of the Reds' homestand and the team's upcoming three-game series in Colorado next weekend, so Garcia could make for a quality short-term pickup for fantasy managers looking for help at the catcher spot. While starting in each of the past four games, Garcia went 4-for-11 with a double, a walk and two runs.