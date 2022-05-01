site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Aramis Garcia: Day off Sunday
Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Garcia started the first two games of the series and will take a seat for the finale Sunday afternoon. Mark Kolozsvary will work behind the plate in his place.
