Garcia will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Garcia will make his second straight start behind the dish and his fourth in six games while top backstop Tyler Stephenson (thumb) is on the 10-day injured list. Though he earned his way on the Opening Day roster after mashing five home runs during Cactus League play, Garcia is slashing an unremarkable .153/.176/.208 with only one long ball across 75 plate appearances this season.