Reds' Aramis Garcia: Garners start Monday
RotoWire Staff
Garcia (finger) is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.
Garcia missed a few days of action with a bruised finger, but he is ready to get back behind the plate. He will occupy the ninth spot in the Reds' batting order.
