Garcia was placed on the 10-day injured list after Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Pirates with finger and elbow injuries, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Garcia started Game 1 of the twin and struck out in both his plate appearances before being replaced by a pinch hitter. He's dealt the elbow injury the past few days and has also recently been playing through an issue with the middle finger of his left hand. Mark Kolozsvary was promoted from Triple-A Louisville for catching depth, but Tyler Stephenson (thumb) is also expected to return from the injured list in the near future.