Garcia was removed from Monday's game against the Mets due to injury, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Garcia has been battling a bruised left middle finger over the last few days, and while the team has yet to reveal any details following Monday's departure, he appeared to further irritate the same injury, per Goldsmith. With Tyler Stephenson (thumb) already on the 10-day injured list, Michael Papierski and Mark Kolozsvary will be tasked with catching duties until Garcia is cleared to return to action.