Garcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With Tyler Stephenson (concussion) returning from the injured list and starting behind the dish Tuesday, Garcia's run as the Reds' top catcher has come to an end. He'll hit the bench after starting in eight of Cincinnati's last 11 games while hitting .273 with a home run and two additional runs during that stretch.