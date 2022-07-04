Garcia has been absent from the lineup for the Reds' last four games on account of a bruised left middle finger, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Since the injury is to Garcia's glove hand, he's apparently still experiencing some pain when pitches hit the mitt, so the Reds have leaned on Michael Papierski behind the plate the past few days. Manager David Bell said that Garcia could have caught Sunday's series finale against Atlanta if needed, but the Reds decided the 29-year-old was best off getting another day off to heal. When he checks back into the lineup, Garcia should displace Papierski as the Reds' No. 1 backstop, though both will lose work once Tyler Stephenson (thumb) is activated from the injured list.