Garcia was removed from Monday's game against the Mets in the eighth inning after being struck on his left elbow by a swing, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Garcia's status for Tuesday's game is certainly in jeopardy, as he's dealing with a bruised left middle finger and now a sore elbow. He was sent for X-rays after the game, which fortunately came back negative. Garcia will be considered day-to-day until further notice.