Reds' Aramis Garcia: Remains out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garcia isn't starting Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Garcia has lost out on playing time recently, and he'll retreat to the bench for a third consecutive game. Michael Papierski is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
