Reds' Aramis Garcia: Remains out Wednesday
Garcia (elbow) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Garcia is on the bench for a second straight contest after he was hit in the left elbow by a bat in Monday's 7-4 loss. Michael Papierski will get another turn behind the dish in the series finale.
