Reds' Aramis Garcia: Resting Friday
Jul 1, 2022
Garcia will sit Friday versus Atlanta.
Garcia will be on the bench for a second straight game after he went 8-for-15 with two RBI over the previous five contests. Michael Papierski will draw another start behind the plate and bat ninth in the series opener.
