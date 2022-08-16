The Reds transferred Garcia (finger) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Garcia hasn't seen action for the Reds since July 7, and the move to the 60-day IL ensures he won't be available until at least the second week of September. Though his placement on the IL was initially due to both elbow and finger injuries, it's his rehab for the fractured left middle digit that remains his main focus at this juncture. Garcia has yet to resume full baseball activities and may not be a safe bet to make it back from the IL when first eligible unless he makes meaningful progress in the next week.