Garcia (elbow) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Garcia made his return to action for Monday's 7-4 loss in the series opener after a four-game absence due to a bruised left middle finger, only to exit early after a Mets player accidentally hit him on the left elbow with a bat. Though X-rays on Garcia's elbow returned negative, manager David Bell said Tuesday that the 29-year-old is still being evaluated as the Reds look to pinpoint a diagnosis for his injury. Michael Papierski will be back behind the plate Tuesday while Garcia goes to the bench.