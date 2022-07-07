site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-aramis-garcia-starting-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Aramis Garcia: Starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garcia (elbow) is starting at catcher and batting ninth Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader with the Pirates.
Garcia is back in the lineup after missing two games while nursing an elbow injury. He currently owns a seven game hit streak, going 10-for-20 with three RBI and a run scored over that stretch.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read