Garcia (finger/elbow) was transferred from the COVID-19-related injured list to the 10-day injured list Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Garcia was placed on the COVID-19 IL on July 12, but he will now return to 10-day IL as he nurses an elbow injury and a finger issue that landed him on the IL on July 7. The catcher will likely start a rehab assignment in the coming days and could return to the Reds in the near future.