Reds manager said before Tuesday's game that Raisel Iglesias will remain the closer, even though the Reds traded for Bradley, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Reinforcing that proclamation, Bradley appeared in the third inning on Tuesday, after the game got out of hand early against Sonny Gray. For what it's worth, Bradley had pitched just twice since August 16, the last time coming on Sunday, thanks to the Diamondbacks' recent swoon.