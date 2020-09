Bradley last pitched on Sept. 20 and missed some time with lower back tightness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Bradley was available to pitch over the last two days of the season, however, but was held out after the Reds clinched a playoff spot on Friday night. "It was good knowing that he could have pitched, but he didn't," manager David Bell said. "It worked out even better just to give him those days. He's going to be good to go."