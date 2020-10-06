Bradley (back) was used in relief in Game 1 of the Reds' 1-0 loss to the Braves in the wild-card round, giving up the game's lone run in the 13th inning while yielding hits to two of the three batters he faced.

Bradley didn't pitch in any of the Reds' final six regular-season contests due to lower-back tightness, but his inclusion on the team's 28-man postseason roster and his subsequent appearance against Atlanta indicate he'll head into the offseason healthy. The 28-year-old's half-season in Cincinnati ended on a sour note, but he's still expected to play a key role in the late innings for the club in 2021, assuming the Reds elect to tender him heading into his final year of salary arbitration.