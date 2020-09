Bradley (2-0) earned the win against the Cardinals on Sunday, throwing two perfect innings with one strikeout.

Bradley was locked in, throwing 18 of 23 pitches for strikes. He sat down the side in order in both the sixth and seventh innings and was rewarded for his efforts with his first win since coming over from Arizona in a deadline trade. Manager David Bell said that he would stick by Raisel Iglesias as his closer when the deal happened and the skipper has not wavered from that position.