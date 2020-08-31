Bradley was traded from Arizona to Cincinnati on Monday in exchange for Stuart Fairchild and Josh VanMeter, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Reds closer Raisel Iglesias has a 5.59 ERA on the season, but that mark goes down to 3.52 if we exclude his first two outings of the season. This is far from ideal for Bradley's fantasy value, as it is unclear if he will be the closer or the setup man. Iglesias may fit better as a setup man, but he has also been vocal in the past about wanting to be used like a traditional closer. Bradley has a 4.22 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 12:3 K:BB and is 6-for-7 on save chances this season.