Hernandez gave up a two-run homer in Sunday's loss to the Nats, one of five given up by the Reds and the third by Hernandez. Only one run was charged to Hernandez, who came on in relief of Homer Bailey.

Hernandez's line this season is pretty interesting -- after Sunday's outing he has a 1.88 ERA and 0.84 WHIP, with 18 strikeouts in 14.1 innings. But three of the four hits he has allowed have left the yard, and he has already allowed seven walks in that timeframe. If you squint, you can see some late-inning upside, but also a need for more refining.