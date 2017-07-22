Reds' Ariel Hernandez: Sent down to minors
Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.
Hernandez was called up earlier this month to bolster the Cincinnati bullpen, but was rocked for six earned runs in his last outing, Thursday against Arizona. The meltdown skyrocketed his season ERA to 5.28 over 15.1 innings, earning him the honor of being sent down to clear a roster slot for Saturday's starting pitcher, Robert Stephenson. Look for the right-handed reliever to see more opportunities at the Triple-A level and possibly vie for a late-season call-up.
