Reds' Arismendy Alcantara: Designated for assignment Saturday
Alcantara was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday.
The Reds needed to clear room on the active roster for Saturday's starter, Scott Feldman (knee), and Alcantara was the resulting roster casualty. The 25-year-old was struggling as a utility player this season, slashing just .171/.187/.248 in 105 at-bats. He could draw some interest on waivers given his prior big-league experience, but he likely won't be anything more than an organizational depth piece wherever he ends up.
