Alcantara is hitting .191/.200/.277 with 33 strikeouts in 94 at-bats as a utility player with Cincinnati this season.

The biggest alarm for Alcantara is the high number of strikeouts, which is almost double the number of hits he has this season (18). At only 25 years old, it is probably too soon to declare him a player incapable of production in the majors, but the playing time he would need to show improvement isn't coming his way anytime soon unless he can find more discipline at the plate.