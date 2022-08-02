The Reds reinstated Aquino (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Aquino is back on the active roster for the first time since mid-June after completing a 12-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville in which he slashed .310/.408/.667 with four home runs and three doubles. The Reds had an open roster spot available after dealing Tommy Pham to the Red Sox on Monday, and Aquino could get the first opportunity to replace Pham as Cincinnati's everyday left fielder. Aquino is worthy of a pickup in NL-only leagues and could have some appeal in deeper mixed leagues for fantasy managers in need of an infusion of power.