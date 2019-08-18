Reds' Aristides Aquino: Another day, another homer
Aquino went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.
The 25-year-old continues to re-write the record books; he tied Trevor Story for the most home runs through 10 games, was the quickest to 10 homers (16 games) and is now the quickest to 11 homers (17 games). Changes to his batting stance and swing fueled his breakout at Triple-A and that success has carried over so far. Of course, it's impossible to sustain this level of production, but Aquino has locked himself into the heart of the Reds' order, and it's possible the bat speed allows him to continue to get away with shaky plate discipline.
