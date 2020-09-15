site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Back in big leagues
RotoWire Staff
Sep 15, 2020
Aquino was recalled by the Reds on Tuesday.
Aquino spent mere hours off the Reds' big-league roster, as he was optioned Monday night but returns Tuesday afternoon. He'll take the roster spot that had belonged to Eugenio Suarez, who landed on the paternity list in a corresponding move.
