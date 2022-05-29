Aquino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Due to fellow outfielder Tommy Pham recently being handed a three-game suspension as well as the fact that the Reds faced left-handed starters in each of the past three contests, Aquino had picked up four consecutive starts. However, with right-hander Alex Cobb on the hill for San Francisco in the series finale, Aquino will take a seat in favor of the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin, who should occupy the larger side of a platoon in right field.