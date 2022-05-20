Aquino had his contract selected by the Reds on Friday.
The 28-year-old has been with Triple-A Louisville since being designated for assignment three weeks ago, but he'll rejoin the Reds this weekend in Toronto with four players unable to travel and landing on the restricted list. Aquino has a .215 OPS and 53.5 percent strikeout rate in 43 plate appearances this year, so he'll likely head back to the minors after the trip to Canada.
