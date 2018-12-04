Aquino signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Tuesday, according to the Greeneville Reds' play-by-play announcer Justin Rocke.

Aquino spent the majority of the 2018 season with Double-A Pensacola, slashing .240/.306/.448 with 20 homers and four stolen bases in 114 games. The 24-year-old made his major-league debut for the Reds, though he struck out in his only plate appearance. Aquino was assigned to Triple-A Louisville and figures to serve as organizational depth.