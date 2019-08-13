Aquino will start in right field and bat cleanup Tuesday against Joe Ross and the Nationals.

Aquino did it yet again Monday, homering for the eighth time through his first 12 career games, setting a new all-time MLB record. The Reds put together a rally late but four-hole hitter Josh VanMeter popped out in foul territory to end the game with the tying run in scoring position, and with Aquino on deck. VanMeter hasn't done much so far in August (.568 OPS); manager David Bell would be justified in rolling with Aquino as his full-time cleanup hitter moving forward.