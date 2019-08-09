Reds' Aristides Aquino: Batting fifth against righty
Aquino will start in right field and bat fifth Friday against Yu Darvish and the Cubs.
Aquino has quickly endeared himself to Reds fans, hitting three homers in his first 21 at-bats, including one Thursday that tied the record for the hardest-hit home run in the majors this season, per Statcast. Non-tended by the Reds last winter, Aquino re-signed with the club and made a swing change in spring training which fueled his breakout at Triple-A Louisville. His hot start with the big-league team seems to have locked him into near-everyday at-bats in the heart of the order for the time being (cleanup vs. LHP).
