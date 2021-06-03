Aquino (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment for Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.
Aquino fractured his left hamate bone in mid-April and was originally scheduled to miss five or six weeks. It's now been nearly seven weeks since he hit the injured list, but it doesn't appear as though he'll miss too much more time. The Reds don't have many at-bats available for him once he returns, however, with fellow outfielders Nick Castellanos (1.060 OPS), Jesse Winker (1.024 OPS) and Tyler Naquin (.825 OPS) all off to strong starts.