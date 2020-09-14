Aquino went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run off the bench in Sunday's 10-5 win over the Cardinals.

Aquino's first homer of the year gave the Reds some insurance in the ninth and made things easier for Raisel Iglesias. One of the top stories in all of baseball last August, Aquino fizzled down the stretch last season and did not make the team out of summer camp. He has not been playing much since his latest recall, logging just 17 at-bats since Aug. 31 (Sunday's included), but this showing should at least earn him a start in one half of Monday's doubleheader.