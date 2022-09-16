Aquino went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-2 win against St. Louis on Thursday.
Aquino belted a solo homer in the sixth inning, providing what ended up being the decisive run in the victory. The long ball was his ninth of the campaign, moving him within one homer of last season's total. After batting a paltry .185 through the end of August, Aquino has turned things around considerably in September, slashing .311/.367/.756 with five home runs, five doubles and 10 RBI over 13 contests. Perhaps most promisingly, he's struck out just 22.4 percent of the time, a vast improvement over his 36.7 percent strikeout rate on the season.
