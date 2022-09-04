Aquino hit a grand slam in his lone at-bat in a 10-0 win over the Rockies in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Aquino provided the Reds' final runs of the contest in the sixth inning with his big hit after entering when Jonathan India (knee) left the contest. That was his only plate appearance across both games of Sunday's twin bill. He entered Sunday with just three singles across his last five games. The outfielder is slashing .185/.225/.306 with five homers, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored and two stolen bases through 182 plate appearances. The 28-year-old will likely pick up most of his playing time against left-handed pitchers.