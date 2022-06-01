Aquino will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Aquino was initially scheduled to receive Wednesday off, but he'll end up making his fifth start in seven games after fellow outfielder Tommy Pham (calf) was scratched from the lineup for the second day in a row. The Reds also placed Tyler Naquin (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, but Albert Almora appears to be the better bet to replace Naquin as a regular in the Cincinnati outfield. Unless Pham joins Naquin on the IL, Aquino and TJ Friedl may have to settle for fourth and fifth outfielder duties behind Pham, Nick Senzel and Almora.