Aquino went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday night against the Cardinals.

Aquino cranked a two-run homer in the sixth inning, but the Reds were already in a deep hole by that point (12-3). Despite his team taking the loss, Aquino set an MLB record by crushing 10 home runs in just his 16th big-league game. He'll look to keep it rolling at the dish in the third game of the series Saturday.

