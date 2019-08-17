Reds' Aristides Aquino: Fastest in MLB history to 10 homers
Aquino went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday night against the Cardinals.
Aquino cranked a two-run homer in the sixth inning, but the Reds were already in a deep hole by that point (12-3). Despite his team taking the loss, Aquino set an MLB record by crushing 10 home runs in just his 16th big-league game. He'll look to keep it rolling at the dish in the third game of the series Saturday.
