Aquino enters spring training without a guaranteed roster spot, and could begin the season in the minors, given that he has options remaining, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I think they were more focused on not letting him beat them. I think they just pitched him tougher," Reds manager David Bell said.

After Aquino's monster August, he really struggled in September, posting a .619 OPS while chasing many more breaking pitches out of the zone. He had a 30.9 K% in September after only striking out 22.6% of the time in August. With the Reds adding Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama to the outfield, Aquino has to beat out Nick Senzel and Jesse Winker for a starting spot, and would otherwise be better suited to playing in the minors every day than sitting on the bench - at least from the Reds perspective.