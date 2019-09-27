Aquino went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and stolen base in a 5-3 loss against the Brewers on Thursday.

The rookie continues to put up sensational numbers, displaying both power and speed. Aquino has 25 extra-base hits and is 7-for-7 in stolen bases in just 53 games. He doesn't walk a lot and could hit for a higher average, but he owns a .216 ISO, giving him nearly a .900 OPS, and his average rose nine points with three hits Thursday. He is batting .264 with 18 home runs, 46 RBI and 30 runs in 193 at-bats.