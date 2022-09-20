Aquino will start in right field and bat sixth in Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

He'll pick up his 16th consecutive start Tuesday after slashing .268/.317/.589 with four home runs in his previous 15 contests. Though he had initially served as a short-side platoon player in the Cincinnati outfield upon being activated from the injured list Aug. 2, Aquino's recent power production might be enough to solidify himself as a near-everyday player the rest of the way.