Reds' Aristides Aquino: Gets rare day off
Aquino is not in the lineup Sunday against the DIamondbacks.
Aquino sits for just the third time since getting called up at the start of August. He's certainly earned his everyday role, hitting .284/.342/.664 with 15 homers in 37 games. He's cooled off over his last nine contests, though, hitting just .150/.200/.303 over that stretch. Josh VanMeter starts in right field in his absence.
More News
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Launches 14th homer•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Ties rookie homer record•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Smashes another home run•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Another day, another homer•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Fastest in MLB history to 10 homers•
-
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Power surge continues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...