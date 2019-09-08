Aquino is not in the lineup Sunday against the DIamondbacks.

Aquino sits for just the third time since getting called up at the start of August. He's certainly earned his everyday role, hitting .284/.342/.664 with 15 homers in 37 games. He's cooled off over his last nine contests, though, hitting just .150/.200/.303 over that stretch. Josh VanMeter starts in right field in his absence.