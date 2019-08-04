Aquino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.

Aquino started in right field in each of the Reds' three games since he was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, going 2-for-8 with a home run, a walk and three RBI between those contests. Though he'll cede right field to Jesse Winker in the series finale, Aquino looks poised to see at least semi-regular work while he's up with the big club after the recent trades of Yasiel Puig and Scooter Gennett opened up a pair of lineup spots.