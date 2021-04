Aquino hit a pinch-hit homer Wednesday to cap off the Reds' scoring in their 11-4 win over the Pirates, his second homer of the season.

Aquino has been limited to a pinch-hit or late-inning replacement role so far, even with Jesse Winker and Nick Senzel missing some games, thanks in part due to Tyler Naquin's great start. Making matters tougher for his potential starts, the Reds don't face a left-handed starting pitcher until a week from Friday when they face Cleveland's Logan Allen.