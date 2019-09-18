Aquino went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday in the Reds' 4-2 win over the Cubs.

Aquino's first-inning blast represented most of the damage against Cubs hurler Yu Darvish, who struck out 13 over seven strong frames. The rookie went down swinging in his other two at-bats versus Darvish, bringing his strikeout rate up to 30.8 percent in September. The increased whiffing has unsurprisingly had a negative impact on Aquino's slash line, which rests at .161/.185/.290 through 17 games on the month.