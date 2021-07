Aquino went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Mets.

Aquino went back-to-back with Joey Votto for his sixth long ball of the season. The four-year veteran has recently benefited from Nick Castellanos' absence due to a wrist injury. With Castellanos currently listed as day-to-day, Aquino's playing time could take a hit in the coming days. However, Aquino's pop does mean that he is a potent pinch-hitting option.