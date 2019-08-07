Aquino went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday agains the Angels.

Aquino delivered a solo home run in the fourth inning, the second long ball of his career. Since starting his major-league debut with six hitless at-bats, Aquino has recorded at least one hit in each of his last four appearances. After posting 28 home runs and a .992 OPS with Triple-A Louisville, Aquino has served as the primary right fielder for the Reds since being recalled August 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories